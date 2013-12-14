Dexter McCluster doesn't have MRSA, out for Chiefs

There is good news and bad news out of Kansas City this Saturday.
First the good news: Dexter McCluster does not have MRSA after suffering an ankle infection that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday, the Chiefs confirmed to NFL Media.
Now the bad news: The wide receiver has been downgraded from questionable to out, and he will not travel to Oakland for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
An MRI and scan previously ruled out structural damage to McCluster's injured ankle. The team had been waiting for the cultures to come back before determining whether he had MRSA, a type of staph infection that is resistant to certain antibiotics.