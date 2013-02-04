Devin Hester possibly seeks trade from Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester closed out an emotionally draining 2012 season by informing reporters that he would consider retirement this offseason.
After a month of introspection, Hester now believes he would benefit from a "fresh start" while playing two or three more years.
Frustrated that coaches have been unsuccessful in carving out an offensive package similar toRandall Cobb's in Green Bay, Hester no longer wants to play wide receiver if he stays in Chicago.
The 30-year-old has been accused of being mentally and emotionally weak because he tends to check out of games if he's not heavily involved. Hester acknowledged as much over the weekend.
"I know some of the plays I should have made in terms of catching the ball. But I just wasn't feeling it," Hester explained. "My mind wasn't there the majority of the time."
With a new regime in town, the time is right for the Bears to turn the page on their overpaid return specialist. Hester readily admits the "possibility" that he could seek a trade. Due for a sizable (prohibitive?) roster bonus this offseason, Hester might not even be afforded that opportunity.