Devin Hester no lock for roster spot on Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears don't even allow Devin Hester to wear the same colored jersey as the other Bears wide receivers in practice. He's a return man, and a return man only.
But is a he return man who's guaranteed to make the roster?
CSNChicago.com's John Mullin wrote Sunday night that Hester is just "working to hold on" to the primary return job in offseason practice. Other players like Earl Bennett have been returning kicks in practice. And Bears coach Marc Trestman has said that Hester is "competing" to win the returner job.
The Bears have given up on Hester playing a role on offense. Since he's due $1.85 million this season, the Bears are giving him every chance to earn his worth as a return man only. If Trestman doesn't think Hester can be a difference-maker after watching him in training camp, it's still possible Hester won't even make the team.