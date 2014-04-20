Detroit Lions VP: 'We're going to be looking for closers'

The Detroit Lions lost six of their final seven games last season. They had a fourth-quarter lead in every one of those contests.
The Lions' inability to finish proved costly for deposed coach Jim Schwartz and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. Of course, the blame shouldn't completely fall on the coaching staff.
Sheldon White, the team's vice president of pro personnel, told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com that Detroit is looking for a certain type of player in free agency and the upcoming draft.
"You saw six games out of seven where we did not finish. So we're going to be looking for closers," White said. "Look for them in free agency -- guys who have been there, guys like our coaching staff that have been there, guys that will not quit.
"We have some now, but we need some additional players that have that same kind of mindset. That's what we've done so far, and we still have a lot of work to do."
Wide receiver Golden Tate and safety James Ihedigbo are two players the Lions believe fit the mold. The free-agent additions were both key contributors for the last two Super Bowl teams.
