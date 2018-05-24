Detroit Lions training camp: Complete coverage

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Once is a fluke, twice or more is a habit, as the saying goes. The Lions' ground attack -- or lack thereof -- falls in the latter category after finishing last in the league (76.3 yards rushing per game) in 2017, 30th in 2016 (81.9) and last in 2015 (83.4). Ameer Abdullah, whose 552 yards rushing led the team in 2017, returns in the final year of his contract. But the Lions clearly had the ground game in mind during the offseason, signing bruising veteran LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal during free agency and using a second-round pick (43rd overall) on Kerryon Johnson. It is often said a running game is a quarterback's best friend, and Matthew Stafford would certainly benefit if his backfield-mates came through in 2018.