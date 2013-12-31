Detroit Lions speak to Seahawks about Tom Cable

One interesting name boiled up Tuesday relative to the Detroit Lions' search to replace fired coach Jim Schwartz.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions are doing background work on Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable, per a source with knowledge of the team's thinking.
Cable spent two full seasons as the Oakland Raiders' coach (2009-10) after taking over as interim when Lane Kiffin was fired in 2008. He compiled a 17-27 record in Oakland, but might be better known to the public for an alleged altercation with an assistant, for which he was cleared.
According to Rapoport, those close to Cable view him as the NFL's most misunderstood assistant, given the incident in Oakland.
"(Cable is a) really good motivator," one Seattle source told Rapoport. "Strong with his beliefs. A really good teacher."
After firing Schwartz, Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew and president Tom Lewand discussed the desire for a coach that can "change the culture" of their team.
The Lions' brass said previous head coaching experience is one of the criteria used in finding Schwartz's replacement, but it won't be the main characteristic considered.