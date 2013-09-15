Detroit Lions self-destruct, fall to Arizona Cardinals

With a chance to start the season 2-0, the Detroit Lions self-destructed in the second half of Sunday's 25-21 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Lions were sitting on a 21-13 lead early in the third quarter following linebacker DeAndre Levy's pick six of Carson Palmer. Penalties, mistakes and a key injury did in Detroit the rest of the way.
The offense went in the tank after Reggie Bush left with a knee injury, managing just 90 yards in the second half. Afforded the luxury of devoting more resources to Calvin Johnson, the Cardinals held the star receiver to just 20 yards in the final 30 minutes after surrendering 90 yards and two touchdowns to him in the first half.
Arizona also was aided by Detroit's eight penalties for 101 yards, including one major defensive breakdown.
Lions cornerback Bill Bentley committed an egregious pass-interference penalty on Cardinals receiver Andre Roberts, setting up running back Rashard Mendenhall's game-winning touchdown.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford got the ball back with a chance for the win, but Cardinals rookie playmaker Tyrann Mathieu came up with a big tackle on Detroit receiver Nate Burleson one yard shy of the first-down marker.
The Lions can bounce back next week against the Washington Redskins' porous defense. Getting Bush back will help.
Coach Jim Schwartz explained after the game that Bush was cleared to re-enter, but the running back "didn't feel like he could explode off of that leg." Bush will undergo a battery of tests Monday, including an MRI, but he's not "too concerned" about the injury.