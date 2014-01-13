Around the League

Presented By

Detroit Lions' search focuses on Jim Caldwell, Munchak

Published: Jan 13, 2014 at 11:03 AM

The Detroit Lions were convinced Ken Whisenhunt was their man.

They targeted the San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator as their next coach before the exit door had swung closed behind Jim Schwartz. As recently as Saturday, a source close to the situation described Detroit's process like this: "It is all Whiz."

Perhaps it shouldn't have been. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Whisenhunt accepted an offer to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans, according to a source informed of the negotiations. The Titans later confirmed the hiring. 

Whisenhunt was Detroit's clear front runner for a reason. He had past head coaching experience, a reputation for instilling discipline and a track record of making talented quarterbacks better.

How convinced were the Lions that they would land Whisenhunt? According to Rapoport, the Lions planned to send the owner's private plane to San Diego to pick up the coach Monday. The plane never got off the tarmac in Detroit.

It turned out Whisenhunt had the best thing a coach could hope for: options. The Lions wanted Whiz, but he also had interviews with Cleveland and Tennessee. He decided the Titans were the best fit.

Which leaves the Lions moving on to Plan B.

Rapoport reports, per a Lions source, that former Titans coach Mike Munchak and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell are now the two top targets. The team source says Caldwell has the edge.

Whoever it is, they'll have to deal with the stigma they weren't the first choice. A few wins should shake that imputation, but it's not an ideal situation to walk into.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down all four divisional round games and looked ahead to a monster conference championship weekend. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW