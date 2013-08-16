Detroit Lions reportedly will host Rashean Mathis

The Detroit Lions, only weeks away from the regular season, aren't finished tweaking their defensive backfield.
Mathis started 129 games over 10 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but durability has been an issue in recent years. Last season, Mathis fought his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in 2011, but his play was spotty. He graded out as the game's 169th-ranked corner, per ProFootballFocus.com, and has drawn almost no open-market interest this offseason.
Detroit is satisfied with Chris Houston at one corner spot, but the Lions haven't found their man across from him. Ron Bartell has been tested as a starter, with second-year pro Bill Bentley and rookie Darius Slay also in the mix.
Mathis isn't necessarily an upgrade over what they have, but the Lions are in the mood to take a peek.