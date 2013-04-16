Detroit Lions re-sign RB Joique Bell, six others

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have re-signed running back Joique Bell, running back Shaun Chapas, wide receiver Kris Durham, offensive tackle Jason Fox, defensive back Ricardo Silva, wide receiver Brian Robiskie and defensive end Willie Young.
The team announced the moves Monday but did not disclose contract terms.
Bell was Detroit's second-leading rusher last season behind Mikel Leshoure. Bell ran for 414 yards on 82 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 485 yards.
