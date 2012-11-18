Detroit Lions' playoff hopes dim vs. Green Bay Packers

The Lions need to finish No. 2 in the division to have a shot at the playoffs. Both the Packers and Bears have seven wins apiece. The Vikings have six. The Lions would be lucky to get in with a 9-7 record, and that means winning five of six. (And getting in with nine wins is highly unlikely.) Those six games include another meeting against the Packers, the one-loss Houston Texans, the one-loss Atlanta Falcons, the upstart Indianapolis Colts and the regular-season finale against the two-loss Chicago Bears.