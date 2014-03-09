Detroit Lions owner William Clay Ford Sr. passes away

"No owner loved his team more than Mr. Ford loved the Lions," Lewand said in a statement. "Those of us who had the opportunity to work for Mr. Ford knew of his unyielding passion for his family, the Lions and the city of Detroit. His leadership, integrity, kindness, humility and good humor were matched only by his desire to bring a Super Bowl championship to the Lions and to our community. Each of us in the organization will continue to relentlessly pursue that goal in his honor."