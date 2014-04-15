Detroit Lions OC: Reggie Bush, Joique Bell to 'split role'

Reggie Bush set a career high in yards from scrimmage in his first season with the Detroit Lions, but he wore down late in the campaign. New offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi doesn't want that to happen again.
Joique Bell, who had 57 fewer carries than Bush despite playing two more games, figures to get more of the workload on the ground this season.
"I see these guys kind of having a split role and both being very productive," Lombardi said Monday via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
The comments echo Bush's own remarks last week. Bush seems to know that his carries per game could decrease toward the levels he had in New Orleans, where Lombardi used to coach.
Money talks even louder than Lombardi's comments. The Lions re-signed Bell to a three-year, $9.3 million deal in March. This new Detroit regime knows that asking Bush to carry the ball over 200 times is asking for trouble in December.
