Detroit Lions need depth, RB Chris Ivory an option

Published: Aug 28, 2012 at 10:20 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The injury-ravaged Detroit Lions are shopping for a running back, according to a report on Tuesday. This late in the game, the pickings are slim.

Lions general manager Martin Mayhew missed his chance to pounce on Cedric Benson in free agency and he doesn't appear interested in Ryan Grant.

We like to think of ourselves as helpful, so here's some possibilities for Mr. Mayhew to chew on:

  1. Chris Ivory, New Orleans Saints: We've harped on this before, but the Saints could boast a trio of 1,000-yard rushers this season if it weren't for the passing game. New Orleans ranked sixth on the ground last season and we've seen them pound away at opponents in the preseason. Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles and Mark Ingram are a three-headed nightmare. Ivory is expendable. He hasn't been durable in his career (and he fumbles too much) but Detroit can't pound their fists for Barry Sanders 2.0 in August.
  1. Knowshon Moreno, Denver Broncos: Again, this isn't a collection of secret champions. Moreno's still finding his sea legs after surgery to repair a torn ACL. He's a first-round disappointment -- and the Lions already has one of those in Jahvid Best -- but Moreno produced over 1,700 yards between 2009 and 2010. A fresh start makes sense.

  1. Kahlil Bell, free agent: Bell was cut by the Chicago Bears last week. Unlike Benson and Grant, he's only 25 years old and showed promise replacing an injured Matt Forte last season. Signing Bell would prevent Detroit from shopping draft picks.

4: Danny Woodhead, New England Patriots: Bill Belichick's decision to bring in Woodhead two seasons ago paid handsome dividends. He's a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield and has earned the trust of quarterback Tom Brady. But the Patriots burnt high picks on Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen. Ridley's growing into the role, but the jury is out on Vereen. Rookie Brandon Bolden and free-agent Olympian Jeff Demps hang on the fringe.

  1. James Starks, Green Bay Packers: Starks figured heavily into the team's plans going into the summer, but he's battled injuries and saw his role diminished with the Benson signing. Starks has produced in flashes, but he's not a dynamic runner and he's diminutive. Green Bay isn't likely to send him to a division-rival, either, and that's why he's our fifth option here.

Naturally, you disagree. Tell us why.

