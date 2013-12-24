Detroit Lions mistakenly ship playoff tickets to fans

On the sad Monday after the team was eliminated from postseason contention with a loss to the New York Giants, a flock of season-ticket holders received an unwelcome surprise in the mail.
Playoff tickets.
To be fair, the Lions aren't intentionally trolling their eternally badgered faithful, who haven't experienced a playoff win since the 1991 season.
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Monday that the team shipped the tickets in response to playoff invoices mailed out last month, long before the Lions dropped three of four to tumble into the void.
Team officials told the newspaper that all money put toward postseason admissions will be credited toward ticket renewals for next season -- a campaign, and a team, sure to look quite different from this year's disappointing outfit.