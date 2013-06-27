Detroit Lions' Louis Delmas: Knee is '88 to 90 percent'

The five-year veteran has missed 13 games the past two seasons, including eight in 2013 while dealing with a knee injury. After voicing his frustration over missing minicamp earlier this month, the safety said the knee still isn't fully healthy.
"I'm feeling great. I'm not all the way back 100 percent yet, but I can go around the range of 88 to 90 percent right now," Delmas told ESPN Radio on Wednesday, via MLive.com. "I still got a long road ahead of me. I plan on going through camp, trying to build my knee up as much as possible so I can go into the season 100 percent."
Delmas has frustrated Lions fans with his inability to stay healthy. When on the field he is the most dynamic playmaker in the Detroit secondary and allows other defenders to play much more aggressively.
The Lions have sent some signals that they aren't planning to sink or swim with Delmas this year, given the structure of his new contract and the recent signing of safetyChris Hope to go along with another big free-agent signee, former Houston Texans safety Glover Quinn.
Still, Delmas' health during the season could once again be an indicator in how successful the defense is in 2013.