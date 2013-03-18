Detroit Lions' Jahvid Best hopes to resume NFL career

Although Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Bestisn't expected to play football again, he said on Sunday that he's "never giving up hope" of resuming his NFL career.
"It's tough. I don't know what the future is going to hold for me," Best said via the Baltimore Sun. "It's been about a year and a half now, but I'm still working out like I'm playing next week."
Best has been symptom-free for more than a year now, but he can't find a neurologist willing to clear him for full-contact practices. He's been in the same holding pattern since last offseason.
After admitting that counting on Best to play was his biggest mistake in 2012, general manager Martin Mayhew recently signed Reggie Bush to take over Best's role in the offense.
Still just 24 years old, Best will get another chance in the NFL if he can gain medical clearance in the next few years.
"I'm staying ready," Best said, "so if the opportunity does present itself, I'll be ready."