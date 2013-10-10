Detroit Lions great Darris McCord dies at age 80

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. -- Darris McCord, a member of the Detroit Lions' "Fearsome Foursome" that terrorized NFL offenses, died Wednesday. He was 80.
The Lions said in a release that McCord died at home in Bloomfield Hills. The team didn't give a cause of death, but the Detroit Free Press reported that McCord was diagnosed in March with pancreatic cancer.
McCord played left end on a line that included NFL great Alex Karras at left tackle, Roger Brown at right tackle and Sam Williams at right end. McCord had three interceptions and recovered nine fumbles in 168 games, mostly as a defensive end. He missed only two games in his career.
Lucci said McCord never seemed to be in hurry when getting to huddles. "But, it was amazing how many times it was him that got to the quarterback first or the one who was leaping over a block," Lucci said.
McCord is survived by his wife, Helen; two daughters, Vickie and Kelli; and a son, Mike.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press