Detroit Lions draft pick Ryan Broyles could start on PUP list

The Detroit Lions' second-round draft pick, Oklahoma wide receiver Ryan Broyles, could start his NFL career on the physically unable to perform list.
Broyles tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a game against Texas A&M late last season.
"He's a possible PUP guy, but I think at some point during camp he'll be ready to go," Lions general manager Martin Mayhew told Fox Detroit, via MLive.com. "The great thing with him is, we have the ability to take or time and get him healthy and get him on the field."
Broyles was able to run a 4.57-second 40-yard dash for scouts in April, just five months after having surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament, but he told the Detroit Free Press he couldn't give them a full timetable for his recovery.
The Lions believe that when Broyles does get to 100 percent, he'll be another wideout they can add to a receiving corps of Calvin Johnson, Nate Burleson and Titus Young.
"This guy is very talented. He's the leading receiver, most productive receiver really, in college football history," Mayhew said. "We think the world of Ryan and he fits with our offense. As soon as he gets healthy, he'll be in the mix. We were very excited to have him in the second round."
Broyles caught an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision-record 349 passes for 45 touchdowns and 4,586 yards as a Sooner.