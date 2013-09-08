Detroit Lions' defensive line key in win vs. Vikings

The curtains closed on the comedy of errors at Ford Field on Sunday with a 34-24Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
In a game highlighted by a combined six turnovers and 16 penalties for 140 yards, the two NFC North combatants traded turns making mental mistakes.
One of the most noteworthy mistakes by the Lions was Ndamukong Suh's personal-foul penalty for a low block that negated a would-be pick six in the second quarter.
Despite Suh's foolish penalty, the key to the victory for Detroit was the play by Suh and his fellow defensive linemen.
Defensive tackle Nick Fairley was a beast in the middle for the Lions, with 1.5 sacks and five combined tackles. The front four held Adrian Peterson quiet much of the contest. After a 78-yard touchdown gallop to start the game, Peterson carried the ball 17 times for just 15 yards. Peterson did have three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).
The Lions' front pestered quarterback Christian Ponder all day, forcing three interceptions and many more poor throws from the third-year Vikings player.
If the Lions plan to contend for a playoff spot to save coach Jim Schwartz's job, it will begin and end with that defensive front.