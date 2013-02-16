Detroit Lions' Cliff Avril wants Mario Williams-type pay

Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew said after the season that the Lions will make it a priority to add playmakers to their defense in 2013.
Defensive end Cliff Avril is one of the few playmakers currently in-house, but he has already labeled his return as 50-50. He turned down a three-year, $30 million deal prior to last season, choosing to play under the $10.6 million franchise tag.
Avril told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday he felt he was worth more than what the Lions offered him last year. Avril (rightfully) believes he's in a great position to hit the open market as a soon-to-be 27-year-old pass rusher. He believes he can hit the jackpot. He doesn't even rule out a Mario Williams-type contract.
Yes, thatMario Williams, who signed a six-year, $100 million contract with the Buffalo Bills last March, a deal which guaranteed him $50 million.
"Anything is possible," Avril said, via mLive.com. "I would love to get Mario's deal. Who wouldn't? Those are some great numbers. My thing is I want to keep getting better. I'm still young. I'm only 26 years old. The sky is the limit as far as that. Those are some great numbers. Hopefully we can get somewhere near there."
Any team that gives him a deal similar to the one Williams signed is crazy (mostly because the team that gave Mario WilliamsMario Williams-like money was crazy). We're sure even Avril doubts he'll sniff that payday stratosphere, but we don't blame him for trying.