Detroit Lions cautious with Larry Warford's neck injury

The Detroit Lions continue to monitor the health of third-round pick Larry Warford after the guard suffered a neck injury in Saturday's rookie minicamp practice.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Warford was limited to individual, non-contact drills Sunday after catching an elbow from a teammate one day earlier.
"It gave everybody a little bit of scare when anybody went down," coach Jim Schwartz said Sunday. "But (Warford) bounced back quickly ... he came back out on the field yesterday, even though he didn't continue practice. He was feeling a lot better then.
"He could have gone through everything today. But we just limited him to just individual today ... we made the decision on him just to err on the side of caution."
Schwartz otherwise spoke highly of Warford's progress during the three-day workout, and it doesn't appear the rookie will be slowed by the injury going forward.
The Lions can't afford to lose anyone along the offensive line, where Warford already is penciled in to start at right guard.
Around The League's Kevin Patra asked Sunday if the Lions truly have done enough this offseason to keep their quarterback in one piece. It's a fair and pressing question for a team that's going nowhere without a healthy Matthew Stafford.