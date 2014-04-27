Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson: 'I'm still going to dunk'

'ATL Podcast'
One month after the league chose to ban post-touchdown dunk celebrations starting this season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson says he plans to continue with the frivolity.
"I'm still going to dunk. I just won't touch the rim." Johnson said Saturday at his football camp, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Nice thought, but we doubt that will fly with the zebras.
NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino confirmed in March that a rule already was in place against using the ball as a prop in celebrations. Penalizing dunks was an enforcement of that rule, as opposed to a new edict on the books.
While some celebrations, like the Lambeau Leap, have been grandfathered in, dunking -- in any form -- is on the outs.
It's a decision that's played poorly with everyone from Jimmy Graham on down to the man on the street, but the NFL isn't bending on this time-tested crowd-pleaser. Sorry, Megatron.