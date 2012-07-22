Detroit Lions' Aaron Berry arrested on assault charges

"They jumped out of the street, the back window came down and a person that they described as Aaron Berry pointed a handgun with a laser sight at them and then pulled off," Muldrow told the Free Press. "We located the weapon. The weapon was in close proximity to him if not on him –- that I can't confirm whether he actually had it on his person –- but it was in the vehicle and it was registered to him. It was his weapon and it was the only weapon in the vehicle described by the independent witnesses who did not know who he was or anything about him."