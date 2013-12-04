Desmond Bryant placed on Cleveland Browns' NFI list

The season is over for Desmond Bryant.
The Cleveland Browns placed the defensive end on the reserve/non-football illness list with an irregular heartbeat, the team announced Wednesday.
It's an abrupt end to the season for Bryant, who started all 12 games for the Browns and registered 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks after signing a five-year, $34 million contract with the team in March.
A key addition to Cleveland's refurbished and improved defense, Bryant has struggled with an irregular heartbeat before. He took a trip to the hospital in Week 5 after experiencing shortness of breath, and his condition is a risk this front office knew about when they signed the former Oakland Raiders defender.
The Browns announced that receiver Brian Tyms was signed off the practice squad to take Bryant's place. It's another ugly turn of events for a team that's seen three quarterbacks lost to injury as the losses mount.