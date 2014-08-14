Around the League

Desmond Bishop signed by Arizona Cardinals

Published: Aug 14, 2014 at 04:34 AM
The Arizona Cardinals will spin the wheels on another veteran inside linebacker.

The team signed Desmond Bishop, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move. USA Today's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

The team later announced the signing.

Bishop spent his first five seasons with the Green Bay Packers before moving to Minnesota last year.

Bishop has started just one game in the past two seasons due to injury. In 2012 he ruptured his hamstring in August, missing the entire season -- the Packers released him after the year. He then played just 29 snaps over four games for the Vikings in 2013 before tearing his ACL.

The 30-year-old had two very productive seasons in 2010 and 2011, earning 103 and 115 tackles, respectively, in 25 combined starts, before injuries wiped away the next two years.

The Cardinalscut linebacker Ernie Sims last week after he couldn't beat out Kevin Minter, Larry Foote, Lorenzo Alexander or Kenny Demens on the depth chart. Bishop will be forced with the same task.

Bishop, if healthy, represents a better fit than Sims as an inside linebacker in the Cardinals' 3-4 scheme; however, he's still a roster-bubble candidate.

