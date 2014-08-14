Desmond Bishop signed by Arizona Cardinals

The team signed Desmond Bishop, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move. USA Today's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.
Bishop spent his first five seasons with the Green Bay Packers before moving to Minnesota last year.
The 30-year-old had two very productive seasons in 2010 and 2011, earning 103 and 115 tackles, respectively, in 25 combined starts, before injuries wiped away the next two years.
The Cardinalscut linebacker Ernie Sims last week after he couldn't beat out Kevin Minter, Larry Foote, Lorenzo Alexander or Kenny Demens on the depth chart. Bishop will be forced with the same task.
Bishop, if healthy, represents a better fit than Sims as an inside linebacker in the Cardinals' 3-4 scheme; however, he's still a roster-bubble candidate.
