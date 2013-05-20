Desmond Bishop: 'I know I'm capable' of defensive MVP

The Green Bay Packersactively shoppedDesmond Bishop during the 2013 NFL Draft, but the team's starting inside linebacker plans to make the Packers think twice about nearly letting him go.
Bishop recently told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he'll be "110 percent" healthy for training camp after missing all of last season -- his sixth in the NFL -- with a torn hamstring.
The draft is finally behind us. How did everybody do? Bucky Brooks breaks out the red pen and grades all 32 teams by division. More ...
That's not all. Bishop told the newspaper he plans to become football's defensive MVP in 2013.
"Seriously," he said. "Why not? I know I'm capable."
Bishop escaped a rugged upbringing in San Francisco to become Green Bay's sixth-round draft pick in 2007. In that sense, he's one of the team's better stories, but his play has been streaky. After re-signing Bishop in 2012 to a four-year, $19 million extension, the Packers were open to moving on. That's telling.
The Packers then went out and drafted two linebackers, Illinois State's Nate Palmer (No. 193 overall) and South Florida's Sam Barrington (No. 232). Brad Jones and Rob Francois, who stepped in during Bishop's absence, also were re-signed.
It's fine and dandy for Bishop to set sky-high goals, but he's not a guy you dwell on when those MVP debates erupt down at the local watering hole.