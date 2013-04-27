Desmond Bishop could be traded by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers actively are shopping linebacker Desmond Bishop, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah reported Saturday. The news is a bit odd considering the Packers just cut Bishop's backup, D.J. Smith, on Wednesday.
Bishop led the team with 115 tackles and added five sacks as the full-time starter in 2011. His development allowed the Packers to part ways with Nick Barnett after their Super Bowl win. Bishop then signed a four-year, $19 million contract before the 2012 season. He's coming off a season-ending hamstring injury suffered during the preseason.
The Packers re-signed linebacker Brad Jones to a three-year, $11.75 million contract in March. They also re-signed linebacker Robert Francois to a one-year deal. The two saw increased time after Bishop and Smith (anterior cruciate ligament) were lost to injuries.
A Bishop move would leave A.J. Hawk, Jones and Francois as the top three at inside linebacker. The Packers also have 2012 fifth-round pick Terrell Manning at the position and nine picks remaining in the final four rounds of the draft that they could use to add more depth.
UPDATE: The Packers selected two linebackers Saturday, Illinois State's Nate Palmer (No. 193) and South Florida's Sam Barrington (No. 232).