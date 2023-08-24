Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

Once a mainstay in the tier with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, Josh Allen, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, etc., in any conversation about top signal-callers, Watson's reputation on and off the field has been in disarray. Sexual misconduct allegations during massage sessions cost Watson the entire 2021 season and 11 games in 2022 following his suspension.

When he returned after that long layoff, he wasn't close to the quarterback who led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 and made three consecutive Pro Bowls. To say he looked rusty wouldn't begin to describe the six games Watson played in 2022. With him under center, the Cleveland offense looked like a corroded 1986 Buick Estate Wagon with no fender that followed around a salt truck all winter.

The disjointed operation hasn't looked much better this offseason, with rumblings about how Watson fits in Kevin Stefanski's system overshadowing the Browns' preseason.

"I'm self-driven," he said. "I want to be the best I can be for Deshaun Watson. I can't get caught up in the other guys and seeing what they're doing and all of them are elite. If you're a starting quarterback in this league, you're pretty elite.

"This is a hard business. This is a hard job to have and it's only 32 spots. I feel like everyone's elite and I got to be self-driven to be the best Deshaun Watson I can be for this team and for myself."