Around the League

Presented By

DeSean Jackson tracker: Redskins in, 49ers out?

Published: Apr 01, 2014 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

At least a half-dozen teams reportedly have contacted the agent for DeSean Jackson following his release Friday from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gregg Rosenthal has filed Around The League's list of potential landing spots. Which of those eight teams are showing interest in the playmaking wideout?

Here is our Jackson tracker:

1. Washington Redskins: Jackson exited the Redskins facility after Day 2 of his free-agent visit, but the plan is for him to stay in town another night, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. As of early Tuesday afternoon, agent Joel Segal is sitting down with the organization's decision-makers to begin negotiations on a contract, Rapoport added, via sources informed of the situation. As long as the two sides find common ground on Jackson's value, he will be catching passes from Robert Griffin III next season.

2. Oakland Raiders: Rapoport reports Jackson reached out to let the Raiders know of his interest in joining the organization before he was even released by the Eagles. The Raiders have been doing their due diligence on Jackson for over a week now, per Rapoport. Oakland is close to Jackson's alma mater, Cal, and can offer him a more lucrative contract than other competitors.

3. Buffalo Bills: The Bills initially were considered a wild-card team, but they now are thought to be a serious contender in the Jackson sweepstakes, according to Rapoport. They have plenty of cap space. The Doug Whaley-Doug Marrone regime has placed an emphasis on wideouts with track speed, which Jackson has in abundance. The team's brass also has shown a penchant for giving players with questionable reputations a second chance. The Bills have set a predetermined price on Jackson and will not enter a bidding war, according to the Buffalo News.

4. San Francisco 49ers:Jim Harbaugh's squad has been connected to Jackson since trade reports began surfacing weeks ago. According to NFL Media's Albert Breer, though, the 49ers are only interested if Jackson comes at a major discount. A source involved in the process has told Breer the Niners have a standing invitation for Jackson to visit. All of that is on hold while Jackson negotiates with the Redskins.

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...

5. New York Jets: People in the Jets' organization still are interested in Jackson following his release, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. According ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, however, the Jets won't be a factor in the race for Jackson "unless they pull a 180." Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg has vouched for the talented but controversial playmaker, per Cimini, but that hasn't been enough to convince John Idzik, who was not among the general managers to reach out to Jackson's camp on Friday.

6. Cleveland Browns: NBC Washington's Dianna Marie Russini reported Tuesday that the Browns are "going hard with an offer" to Jackson's representatives. Our understanding is that Cleveland is not a legitimate suitor.

7. Carolina Panthers: Although coach Ron Rivera told USA Today the Panthers would be interested, multiple reports have emphatically declared that general manager Dave Gettleman will not be in the mix for Jackson.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: General manager Jason Licht gave Jackson a lukewarm endorsement Friday. "He'd have to be the right fit on and off the field," Licht said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't want to dismiss him right away but we're looking at a bunch of other players, too."

9. Mystery teams: Sources have told ESPN's Ed Werder that two teams yet to be identified are in "deep negotiations" with Jackson. If the agents are leaking word of undisclosed interest to drive up the price tag, it wouldn't be an NFL first.

Teams not in the hunt:

» Rapoport reported Saturday that the Chiefs are out of the running despite recently doing research on the wide receiver. Although coach Andy Reid spoke glowingly of his former No. 1 receiver earlier in the week, there will be no reunion in Kansas City.

» A source with knowledge of the team's thinking has told NJ.com the Giants have "no serious interest" in Jackson.

» A league source told the Chicago Tribune the Bearshave no interest in Jackson.

» The Arizona Republic confirmed the Cardinals are not interested in adding Jackson.

» Coach Jim Caldwell said Monday that the Lions have yet to even discuss Jackson as a potential addition.

» The Patriots, Saints and Packers are not in the sweepstakes, according to Werder.

In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" the guys do the news, open the mailbag and play "Win Wess' Toaster."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW