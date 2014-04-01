DeSean Jackson tracker: Redskins in, 49ers out?

At least a half-dozen teams reportedly have contacted the agent for DeSean Jackson following his release Friday from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gregg Rosenthal has filed Around The League's list of potential landing spots. Which of those eight teams are showing interest in the playmaking wideout?
Here is our Jackson tracker:
1. Washington Redskins: Jackson exited the Redskins facility after Day 2 of his free-agent visit, but the plan is for him to stay in town another night, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. As of early Tuesday afternoon, agent Joel Segal is sitting down with the organization's decision-makers to begin negotiations on a contract, Rapoport added, via sources informed of the situation. As long as the two sides find common ground on Jackson's value, he will be catching passes from Robert Griffin III next season.
2. Oakland Raiders: Rapoport reports Jackson reached out to let the Raiders know of his interest in joining the organization before he was even released by the Eagles. The Raiders have been doing their due diligence on Jackson for over a week now, per Rapoport. Oakland is close to Jackson's alma mater, Cal, and can offer him a more lucrative contract than other competitors.
3. Buffalo Bills: The Bills initially were considered a wild-card team, but they now are thought to be a serious contender in the Jackson sweepstakes, according to Rapoport. They have plenty of cap space. The Doug Whaley-Doug Marrone regime has placed an emphasis on wideouts with track speed, which Jackson has in abundance. The team's brass also has shown a penchant for giving players with questionable reputations a second chance. The Bills have set a predetermined price on Jackson and will not enter a bidding war, according to the Buffalo News.
4. San Francisco 49ers:Jim Harbaugh's squad has been connected to Jackson since trade reports began surfacing weeks ago. According to NFL Media's Albert Breer, though, the 49ers are only interested if Jackson comes at a major discount. A source involved in the process has told Breer the Niners have a standing invitation for Jackson to visit. All of that is on hold while Jackson negotiates with the Redskins.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
5. New York Jets: People in the Jets' organization still are interested in Jackson following his release, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. According ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, however, the Jets won't be a factor in the race for Jackson "unless they pull a 180." Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg has vouched for the talented but controversial playmaker, per Cimini, but that hasn't been enough to convince John Idzik, who was not among the general managers to reach out to Jackson's camp on Friday.
6. Cleveland Browns: NBC Washington's Dianna Marie Russini reported Tuesday that the Browns are "going hard with an offer" to Jackson's representatives. Our understanding is that Cleveland is not a legitimate suitor.
7. Carolina Panthers: Although coach Ron Rivera told USA Today the Panthers would be interested, multiple reports have emphatically declared that general manager Dave Gettleman will not be in the mix for Jackson.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: General manager Jason Licht gave Jackson a lukewarm endorsement Friday. "He'd have to be the right fit on and off the field," Licht said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't want to dismiss him right away but we're looking at a bunch of other players, too."
9. Mystery teams: Sources have told ESPN's Ed Werder that two teams yet to be identified are in "deep negotiations" with Jackson. If the agents are leaking word of undisclosed interest to drive up the price tag, it wouldn't be an NFL first.
Teams not in the hunt:
» Rapoport reported Saturday that the Chiefs are out of the running despite recently doing research on the wide receiver. Although coach Andy Reid spoke glowingly of his former No. 1 receiver earlier in the week, there will be no reunion in Kansas City.
» A source with knowledge of the team's thinking has told NJ.com the Giants have "no serious interest" in Jackson.
» Coach Jim Caldwell said Monday that the Lions have yet to even discuss Jackson as a potential addition.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" the guys do the news, open the mailbag and play "Win Wess' Toaster."