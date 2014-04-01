DeSean Jackson tracker: Redskins in, 49ers out?

5. New York Jets: People in the Jets' organization still are interested in Jackson following his release, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. According ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, however, the Jets won't be a factor in the race for Jackson "unless they pull a 180." Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg has vouched for the talented but controversial playmaker, per Cimini, but that hasn't been enough to convince John Idzik, who was not among the general managers to reach out to Jackson's camp on Friday.