DeSean Jackson on 49ers' radar if price comes down

Published: Apr 01, 2014 at 06:52 AM
Chris Wesseling

The San Francisco 49ers have been connected to DeSean Jackson ever since reports emerged that the Philadelphia Eagles were fielding trade inquiries in mid-March.

DeSean Jackson Tracker

DeSean Jackson-140329-Spot.jpg

Stay up-to-date with all the latest news and rumors behind DeSean Jackson's potential destinations with our DJax tracker.

As Jackson's agent began contract negotiations with the Washington Redskins Tuesday afternoon, a report emanating from NBC Washington suggested the 49ers have "thrown their hat into the ring" for the free-agent wide receiver.

A source involved in the process has told NFL Media's Albert Breer the team has a standing invitation for Jackson to visit San Francisco. Our understanding, however, is that the 49ers remain very much a long shot.

When coach Jim Harbaugh spoke of his need for a playmaking wide receiver at last week's NFL Annual Meeting, the description sounded a lot like a Jackson scouting report.

The primary roadblocks remain asking price and salary cap.

According to Breer, the 49ers' cursory interest won't reach legitimacy unless Jackson accepts a major discount. Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area has echoed that sentiment.

Battista: The DeSean fallout

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

The sudden end to DeSean 

Jackson's tenure in Philly raises plenty of questions. Judy Battista delves into a mystery move. **READ**

The organization less than $5 million in available cap space and a quarterback soon to be cashing in with a contract in the range of $15 million to $20 million annually.

Aside from those obvious complications, the 49ers are leery of upsetting the financial pecking order of established stars such as Patrick Willis, Anquan Boldin and Michael Crabtree -- with the latter soon requiring an extension of his own.

The bottom line is 49ers fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Jackson's return to the Bay Area. For a wideout likely to surpassEric Decker's five-year, $36.25 million contract, a "prove-it" contract with San Francisco is closer to a pipe dream than reality.

