DeSean Jackson on 49ers' radar if price comes down

The San Francisco 49ers have been connected to DeSean Jackson ever since reports emerged that the Philadelphia Eagles were fielding trade inquiries in mid-March.
As Jackson's agent began contract negotiations with the Washington Redskins Tuesday afternoon, a report emanating from NBC Washington suggested the 49ers have "thrown their hat into the ring" for the free-agent wide receiver.
A source involved in the process has told NFL Media's Albert Breer the team has a standing invitation for Jackson to visit San Francisco. Our understanding, however, is that the 49ers remain very much a long shot.
When coach Jim Harbaugh spoke of his need for a playmaking wide receiver at last week's NFL Annual Meeting, the description sounded a lot like a Jackson scouting report.
The primary roadblocks remain asking price and salary cap.
According to Breer, the 49ers' cursory interest won't reach legitimacy unless Jackson accepts a major discount. Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area has echoed that sentiment.
The organization less than $5 million in available cap space and a quarterback soon to be cashing in with a contract in the range of $15 million to $20 million annually.
Aside from those obvious complications, the 49ers are leery of upsetting the financial pecking order of established stars such as Patrick Willis, Anquan Boldin and Michael Crabtree -- with the latter soon requiring an extension of his own.
The bottom line is 49ers fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Jackson's return to the Bay Area. For a wideout likely to surpassEric Decker's five-year, $36.25 million contract, a "prove-it" contract with San Francisco is closer to a pipe dream than reality.
