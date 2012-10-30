Around the League

DeSean Jackson: Michael Vick not playing comfortable

Published: Oct 30, 2012 at 02:17 AM

Michael Vick just doesn't look like himself, teammate DeSean Jackson said Tuesday on NFL Network's "NFL AM."

The Philadelphia Eagles have fallen to 3-4 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Defensive coordinator Juan Castillo recently was fired. The Eagles just lost their first game after a bye week during the Andy Reid regime when they were embarrassed by the Atlanta Falcons, 30-17.

Vick has gone from MVP candidate just two years ago to being in danger of losing his job to rookie Nick Foles.

"I just don't think he's as comfortable as he usually is," Jackson said. "A lot of teams are trying to shoot at him and come at him any way possible and give him less time."

Jackson explained that opponents have blitzed and pressured Vick any way possible to avoid giving him time to make plays with his arm and feet. The different looks have slowed Vick, and he hasn't adjusted.

Vick has thrown nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions, while completing just 59 percent of his throws. He has been sacked 20 times in seven games and fumbled nine times.

Jackson said he and his teammates are in the dark as far as any upcoming changes.

"Whatever Coach decides to do ... we just have to move along with it," Jackson said. "You never know until it happens. We'll go to work tomorrow and see if anything changes."

NFL Network analyst and former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb said Vick seems to be pressing.

"I don't think it's time to bench Michael Vick," McNabb said. "They're not giving him enough time to read down field."

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie has said the team's 2011 8-8 record was unacceptable. Everyone within the Eagles' organization knows there will be major changes if this doesn't turn around. Reid certainly is coaching for his job. Jackson said, though nothing has changed in terms of the coach's approach.

"This is definitely a big year for him," Jackson said. "I know Coach Reid's back is against the wall.

"Definitely, things are kind of different here. We just have to figure it out."

The Eagles were supposed to figure it out during the bye week. Now they get the NFL's showcase game on "Monday Night Football" against an equally desperate New Orleans Saints team. NFL Network reporter Jeff Darlington said Reid definitely is considering switching quarterbacks. If the Eagles collapse and Vick is yanked, the entire world will watch live.

