DeSean Jackson leaves practice with tweaked ankle

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported from Richmond, Virginia -- where the Washington Redskins are practicing with the New England Patriots -- that the wide receiver tweaked his ankle.
After icing the ankle and working with team trainers, the Redskins' deep threat was seen limping back toward the team's locker room under his own power, per The Washington Post's Mike Jones.
Following practice, coach Jay Gruden said Jackson got "cleated" and "twisted his ankle a hair" but doesn't think it's serious. The receiver is doubtful for Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, per Breer, according to a team source. Sadly, if Washington holds him out as a precaution, we won't get to watch a DJax versus Darrelle Revis matchup.
Some other injury notes we are tracking on Wednesday.
- Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon (hamstring) is also not expected to play in the preseason matchup. Gruden added that safeties Phillip Thomas and Ryan Clark will both be out of Thursday's game.
- Jacksonville Jaguars workhorse running back Toby Gerhart will miss the preseason opener with a nagging hip flexor injury that has kept him on the sideline.
- In other running back news, Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Peyton Hillis' ankle injury appeared more serious than originally thought. "It's gonna be a little while" until he returns, said Coughlin. They are dropping like flies in the Giants' backfield.
- Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartzmissed practice Wednesday. The guard said he injured his knee during the Hall of Fame Game. He tried to practice Tuesday but couldn't. Schwartz was a big piece of the Giants' attempt to revamp its weak line.
- Riley Cooper was seen out of his walking boot on Wednesday and did some running, but he will not play in the Eagles' preseason game Friday.
- Brian Hoyer will get the start for the Browns, but the quarterback will be without one of his top targets. Tight end Jordan Cameron remains out with a shoulder injury.
- Two key pieces to the Pittsburgh Steelers' young defense missed practice. Jarvis Jones has missed time with a groin injury. Rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier also missed practice with a reported knee/leg injury. Coach Mike Tomlin characterized Shazier's injury as merely a boo-boo.
- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus injured his hamstring and left Wednesday's practice early, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. It's another speed bump in a rocky offseason for Dareus
