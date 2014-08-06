Around the League

Presented By

DeSean Jackson leaves practice with tweaked ankle

Published: Aug 06, 2014 at 02:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeSean Jackson left practice and headed to the locker room early after injuring his ankle.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported from Richmond, Virginia -- where the Washington Redskins are practicing with the New England Patriots -- that the wide receiver tweaked his ankle.

After icing the ankle and working with team trainers, the Redskins' deep threat was seen limping back toward the team's locker room under his own power, per The Washington Post's Mike Jones.

Following practice, coach Jay Gruden said Jackson got "cleated" and "twisted his ankle a hair" but doesn't think it's serious. The receiver is doubtful for Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, per Breer, according to a team source. Sadly, if Washington holds him out as a precaution, we won't get to watch a DJax versus Darrelle Revis matchup.

Some other injury notes we are tracking on Wednesday.

  1. Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon (hamstring) is also not expected to play in the preseason matchup. Gruden added that safeties Phillip Thomas and Ryan Clark will both be out of Thursday's game.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars workhorse running back Toby Gerhart will miss the preseason opener with a nagging hip flexor injury that has kept him on the sideline.
  1. In other running back news, Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Peyton Hillis' ankle injury appeared more serious than originally thought. "It's gonna be a little while" until he returns, said Coughlin. They are dropping like flies in the Giants' backfield.
  1. Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartzmissed practice Wednesday. The guard said he injured his knee during the Hall of Fame Game. He tried to practice Tuesday but couldn't. Schwartz was a big piece of the Giants' attempt to revamp its weak line.
  1. Riley Cooper was seen out of his walking boot on Wednesday and did some running, but he will not play in the Eagles' preseason game Friday.
  1. Brian Hoyer will get the start for the Browns, but the quarterback will be without one of his top targets. Tight end Jordan Cameron remains out with a shoulder injury.
  1. Two key pieces to the Pittsburgh Steelers' young defense missed practice. Jarvis Jones has missed time with a groin injury. Rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier also missed practice with a reported knee/leg injury. Coach Mike Tomlin characterized Shazier's injury as merely a boo-boo.
  1. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus injured his hamstring and left Wednesday's practice early, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. It's another speed bump in a rocky offseason for Dareus

The latest Around The League Podcast debates which offense will be the NFL's most prolific and dives into the quarterback battles in Cleveland and Minnesota.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE