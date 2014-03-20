DeSean Jackson interests N.Y. Jets, Panthers, Raiders

The New York Jets will welcome Michael Vick into their building Friday. Could a high-profile former teammate come up in conversation?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets are among the teams that have inquired about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, according to a source informed of the process. Vick is close with Jackson, adding an interesting wrinkle to the situation.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
The Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raidersalso are interested in Jackson, Rapoport reported, per sources with knowledge of the process.
As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out in our breakdown of potential DJax landing spots, the wide receiver would make some sense for the Jets. After all, the Jets were believed to be extremely interested in drafting Tavon Austin last April before the St. Louis Rams jumped in front of them to grab the speedy former West Virginia star.
Jackson is a similarly dynamic talent who can add a much needed shot of adrenaline to a Jets offense that's been sputtering for years. Adding Eric Decker was a necessity. Importing Vick and Jackson could make the New York Jets -- gasp -- potentially imposing on offense.
When's the last time you could say that?
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down DeSean Jackson trade rumors and tries to figure out who will be next year's Michael Bennett (or Brent Grimes).