DeSean Jackson in top form for Philadelphia Eagles

Things have been quiet on the DeSean Jackson front in 2012. The 2011 season was drama-filled after a holdout and failing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for a third consecutive year.
The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has been silently productive despite all of the issues in Philly.
"I'm just on path to do what I need to do and continue to help this team any way possible," Jackson told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I think that's been a big focus for me this year and, really, every year since I've been here.
"I'm trying to be there when my number is called and even when my number is not called. That's just the biggest difference -- my mentality."
Jackson received a five-year, $51 million contract extension during the offseason. He's on pace for career highs in receptions (77) and yards (1,240) and hasn't had a single drop.
Fantasy owners would like a few more touchdowns out of Jackson, but the fact that there hasn't been any controversy has to be considered a win. Say hello to the new kinder, gentler DeSean Jackson.