DeSean Jackson: 'I try to do things the right way'

Published: Apr 04, 2014 at 01:01 PM

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson asked for an explanation why the Philadelphia Eagles didn't want him anymore. He never really got it during a phone call with coach Chip Kelly.

"The conversation I had with Chip Kelly was a deep, personal conversation," Jackson told Stephen A. Smith in an interview that aired Friday on ESPN. "But at the same time, when he called me, it was basically, 'We're moving forward. I think it's best for the team. I think it's best for you.' And I was sitting there, waiting for a reason why, but that's basically all I can really say from the conversation. ... (Kelly added:) 'We'll let you negotiate with 31 other teams.'

"The first time he told me, I wanted to hear what he was going to say, so I was waiting, waiting and waiting, so he came back with the same reason, so it was more of going in a new direction. He felt it was best for me and best for him. That's kind of where we left it. I got off the phone. I was like, 'You sure? That's it?' We hung up, and that was it."

Much of the focus around Jackson's exit has been tied to an NJ.com report that alleged the wide receiver had gang ties in Los Angeles. But a Friday report by CBS Philly painted Jackson as an unpopular presence in the Eagles' building for different reasons. According to multiple sources close to the team, Jackson was blatantly insubordinate, known for throwing temper tantrums and had "(cussed) out Kelly several times in front of the team."

Jackson denied the report.

"It's an allegation once again," the receiver told Smith. "We're dealing with someone who has an opinion. How much truth to that opinion is real? I don't live my life and go out there really worrying about what people say. I try to do things the right way and try to be a professional.

"Have I always been perfect? Have I always done things the right way? No. Have I found out a better way of doing things? Yes. ... I had to learn I'm not perfect. No one is. But at the end of the day, I'm going to learn how to do it the right way."

Is Jackson a misunderstood star or a problem child? The Redskins -- and the rest of us -- are going to find out.

