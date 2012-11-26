DeSean Jackson, Fletcher Cox injured, out for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver exited the team's 30-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers with what the team initially called a chest/collarbone injury. X-rays came back negative, but Jackson didn't return to the game.
Jackson was injured on a 2-yard end-around run in the first quarter. He had one reception for 9 yards.
The Eagles' offense officially is unrecognizable. Add Jackson to an MIA list that includes Michael Vick, LeSean McCoy and Jason Avant.
Jackson wasn't the only Eagles injury. Rookie defensive tackle Fletcher Cox suffered a tailbone injury and left in the first half to have X-rays. He also is expected to have a CT scan Tuesday.