DeSean Jackson explains tantrum during Eagles' loss

Fans got their share of wide receivers behaving badly Sunday.
Dez Bryant's early exit in Dallas came not long after Eagles pass-catcher DeSean Jackson threw a tantrum on the sideline in Philadelphia's ugly 48-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Cameras appeared to show Jackson lose his cool with his position coach, Bob Bicknell, on the heels of a third-quarter interception by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.
"It was just a point in the game where you're dealing with a lot of emotions involved, and it's one of those things that happened," Jackson said, per CSN Philly.
"I cannot really discuss what happened. That's what happened, it is what it is. At the end of the day, we lost the game. We felt very comfortable and confident that we should be able to come out here and win, we just didn't play good enough. We didn't play good enough to win, and at the end of the day that's all that matters."
Hard to argue with that.