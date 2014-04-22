Around the League

Presented By

DeSean Jackson eager to face Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Apr 22, 2014 at 12:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the NFL announces the 2014 schedule this week, DeSean Jackson already knows which games he's going to highlight first.

Speaking on "The Arsenio Hall Show" on Monday night to promote his book, "No Bullies in the Huddle," the new Washington Redskins wide receiver said he is looking forward to the two matchups with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who recently cut the Pro Bowl pass catcher.

Battista: Enticing offseason subplots

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

With offseason programs kicking into gear, Judy Battista identifies the five most intriguing teams to follow. READ

"Oh yeah, twice, two times," Jackson said of facing the Eagles. "Not once, twice. There's going to be something special about those two games for sure."

While he's looking forward to facing the Eagles -- twice -- Jackson said there was no ill will with anyone in his former locker room.

"As far as being a bad energy in the locker room, none of that stuff ever occurred," he said. "I love my teammates, I love to go out there and do the things I can to help my team win and at the end of the day, that's all it's about."

Jackson will be circling those two dates he faces Philly. We suggest you do the same.

In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Geno Smith's future in New York and pick the winners and losers of free agency.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

