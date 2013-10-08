DeSean Jackson: Darrelle Revis can't 'run with me'

Brooks: The backup plan in Philly
This isn't a new development. Speed is Jackson's thing. When motivated and situated in the right offense, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver can be a gifted playmaker.
Jackson faces a special challenge Sunday in the form of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis. Jackson is confident he'll find open space if he does find himself on Revis Island.
"I'm definitely sure his coaches are confident in him, but I don't think he can run with me, I don't think he's as fast as me," Jackson said Tuesday, via PhillyMag.com. "So it will be a challenge, man. He's a great player, nothing to take away from him. I'm just focused on what we have to do here, which is win a football game.
"We're not going to make it into a one-on-one battle, we're not going to (make it) me versus Revis," Jackson added. "It's the Eagles versus Tampa Bay, and at the end of the game, as long as we're winning, that's all that matters to me."
Jackson vs. Revis would be fun to watch, but it's unclear if we'll get it. Revis is playing less man-to-man coverage than during his days with the New York Jets. Why? You'll have to ask Greg Schiano.