DeSean Jackson back to returning punts for Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles were careful under Andy Reid not to overload DeSean Jackson with too many punt returns. It doesn't sound like new Eagles coach Chip Kelly will take the same approach.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that Jackson implied he will take the majority of punt returns in the upcoming season.
After leading the NFL in total punt returns as a rookie, Jackson's average workload was cut by more than 50 percent on average the following three seasons. By 2012, Jackson essentially was off returns. (He had one.)
"Punt return is going to be a big factor," Jackson said Monday, via Philadelphia Magazine. "Kind of bring my niche back out there and help that punt-return team. Not only that, just go out there and make plays, get that electrifying unit back, to be able to go out there and score touchdowns at any given time."
Kelly also is looking at Jeremy Maclin and Damaris Johnson on returns, but it's safe to expect Jackson to have a bigger role this year.