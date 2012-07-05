DeSean Jackson among NFL leaders in dropped passes

Notes: Roy Williams doesn't have a job, and this is one of the reasons why. ... Jones is one of those guys who seems to always drop key passes, and the numbers back it up. ... Jackson's placement here is a little troubling. He's not a guy who catches a huge volume of passes, and he's limited in what kind of routes he can run. Having this many drops limits his value. ... Driver has enjoyed a great career in Green Bay, but these numbers make us wonder if it was worth re-signing him with so many younger, better options available. ... It's not a surprise that Bowe and Marshall made the list. They make the highlight-reel catch but often drop the routine ones.