DeSean Jackson among NFL leaders in dropped passes

We gave Larry Fitzgerald and others some love for being the most sure-handed wide receivers in the NFL. It's only fair that we look at the dark side of the same statistic: drop percentage.
Using ProFootballFocus' numbers, here were the 10 players who dropped the highest percentage of catchable passes over the past three years:
ATL: In safe hands
If you get the ball in Larry Fitzgerald's general directions, odds are he'll probably catch it. Gregg Rosenthal explains why. More ...
- Roy Williams
- James Jones
- Mike Williams (Tampa Bay)
- DeSean Jackson
- Brandon Gibson
- Terrell Owens
- Donald Driver
- Randy Moss
- Dwayne Bowe
- Brandon Marshall
Notes: Roy Williams doesn't have a job, and this is one of the reasons why. ... Jones is one of those guys who seems to always drop key passes, and the numbers back it up. ... Jackson's placement here is a little troubling. He's not a guy who catches a huge volume of passes, and he's limited in what kind of routes he can run. Having this many drops limits his value. ... Driver has enjoyed a great career in Green Bay, but these numbers make us wonder if it was worth re-signing him with so many younger, better options available. ... It's not a surprise that Bowe and Marshall made the list. They make the highlight-reel catch but often drop the routine ones.