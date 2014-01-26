Derrick Johnson hits Chiefs teammate Jamaal Charles

HONOLULU -- We wondered, given the new Pro Bowl format, whether or not teammates would hit each other ferociously.
Our answer came early in the contest when Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson smoked running back Jamaal Charles in the first quarter of action.
Charles previously had ripped off a couple nice gains. As a team captain, he had a chance to draft Johnson. It appears Johnson took that slight personally.
After the game, Johnson said it was just part of the competition.
"We know what a great player Jamaal Charles is, and if you stand back he is going to make you look pretty bad," Johnson said. "I had to go out and really give it to him. Never try to hurt my teammate at all, but compete a little bit."
*We handed out awards for the 2014 coaching class and talked all the latest headlines in the latest "Around The League Podcast." *