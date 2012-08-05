Derrick Harvey released by Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Harvey's disappointing NFL career might have reached its conclusion.
The Cincinnati Bengals cut ties with the former first-round draft pick Sunday, less than four months after signing Harvey to a one-year deal. The team ate a $60,000 signing bonus.
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up 18 spots to select Harvey No. 8 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, but he never became the edge rusher the team envisioned. He managed just eight sacks and 70 tackles in three seasons before being released last July.
Harvey is the latest 2008 draft bust to pop up in the headlines.
Jeff Otah, the 18th overall draft pick, had his contract terminated by the Carolina Panthers last week after a failed physical quashed a trade to the New York Jets. On Sunday, Devin Thomas, the 34th overall pick of the Washington Redskins, announced his retirement after collecting 43 career receptions and entering this year's training camp with the Chicago Bears.