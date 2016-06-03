Derrick Coleman charged in connection to car crash

SEATTLE -- Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman has been charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault for a car crash last October.
Coleman is scheduled to be arraigned June 16. He could face 12 to 16 months behind bars if convicted of both charges.
Prosecutors received the case from the Bellevue Police Department in January and announced the charges on Friday.
During the investigation, Coleman told police he had smoked "Spice" - lumped in as synthetic marijuana - about an hour before the crash. Coleman's truck was traveling at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone and hit a Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic suffered a broken collarbone when his car was flipped over.
Coleman is a free agent. His contract with Seattle expired after last season.
