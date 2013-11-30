Derek Wolfe hospitalized, out for Denver Broncos

Already having lost defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson to a dislocated hip, the Denver Broncos also will be without defensive end Derek Wolfe for Sunday's rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos announced Saturday that Wolfe has been downgraded to out after falling ill on Friday's team bus ride to the airport.
"Derek Wolfe is alert and recovering in a Denver hospital after experiencing seizure-like symptoms on Friday," the Broncos said in a statement. "He underwent extensive testing and is now being treated accordingly by doctors, who will continue to monitor his condition."
Vickerson and Wolfe are two of the Broncos' key run defenders. Their absences bode well for Jamaal Charles' chances of bettering his Week 11 output of 72 yards on 18 touches.
Interim coach Jack Del Rio confirmed earlier this week that first-round draft pick Sylvester Williams "certainly is going to get plenty of opportunity" to play now that there's a void up front. The defensive tackle had been a healthy scratch in two of the past four games.