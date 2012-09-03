Derek Cox likely to miss Jacksonville Jaguars' season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars likely will be without starting cornerback Derek Cox for Sunday's season opener at the Minnesota Vikings.
Cox injured his left hamstring in the preseason opener and has been sidelined since. Coach Mike Mularkey expects Will Middleton to start opposite Aaron Ross. Veteran Rashean Mathis, recovering from knee surgery, will play on passing downs.
Guard Uche Nwaneri (ankle) skipped practice Monday, but Mularkey expects to get the veteran back Wednesday.
Tight end Brett Brackett, claimed off waivers Saturday, injured his knee in practice and could be out for the season. It would be the latest blow to a team that already has tight ends Zach Miller and Matt Veldman on injured reserve.
Mularkey says Brackett's knee "did not look good when he planted. It just looked like it gave away."
