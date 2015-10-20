Derek Carr, Teddy Bridgewater among top quarterbacks 25 or younger

Derek Carr has the most experience, and he seems like he has the best grasp on the offense that he's running. I think Carr is better suited in the long run out of all the young quarterbacks. His pocket awareness has gotten better, along with his understanding of the game, his receivers and expectation of being an NFL quarterback. He also has learned a lot from his brother, David . I think that's helped him adjust quickly. I'll go with Derek Carr , just because I feel like, out of those quarterbacks, he has shown the most growth in his career so far. He has an aggression that you can't teach. He doesn't play with much hesitancy, which most young QBs have, because they get kind of shocked by the speed of the game and how fast it's moving in front of their eyes. Carr hasn't been affected by that. Yes, he's made youthful mistakes, but more times than not, he's playing like a veteran.

His biggest improvement from a year ago is his discernment on where to throw the ball. Last year, sometimes he would bail the defense out by just trying to get rid of it. Now, he's making smart decisions. Instead of forcing the ball into coverage, he might throw it away. You see him taking bits and pieces from veteran quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and applying it to what he does. Teddy Bridgewater is my choice for a franchise quarterback. He's the one with the most complete skill set, and he has the intelligence, confidence and leadership you look for in a young QB. From a physical standpoint, he can make all the throws at the short and intermediate range, but he can be a little spotty on deep throws. He has the ability to do everything you want to see done in the playbook, from traditional dropbacks to movement passes to being able to throw short, quick-rhythm throws. He can do all of those things. Plus, he has talented running back Adrian Peterson in the fold, who enhances the play action.