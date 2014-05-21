Derek Carr signs rookie contract with Oakland Raiders

The team announced Wednesday that they have signed No. 36 overall pickDerek Carr to a four-year contract. A person who has seen the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that it is worth $5,371,802.
First-round draft pick signing tracker
No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney has yet to sign with the Texans. Find out which first-rounders have contracts secured. **More...**
"I feel great," Carr said. "I'm excited. I'm excited that this part of it is over and now we can just get to work and focus on winning games and getting better every day."
Carr is expected to begin the season behind veteran Matt Schaub, who was given $8 million in guarantees two months ago. It would reportedly take a "catastrophic" event to propel Carr into the starting lineup.
Schaub has been one of the most battered quarterbacks of the past decade, was yanked in favor of undrafted Case Keenum last season and incurred the wrath of Texans fans in breaking the NFL record for most consecutive games with a pick six.
While we have little doubt that Schaub will be under center for the season opener, the question is whether it's by Halloween or Thanksgiving that the locals begin clamoring for Carr.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the big news and begins the search for the new Team of ATL.