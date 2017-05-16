Derek Carr frustrated with pace of contract talks with Raiders

The Raiders are also working on an extension for guard Gabe Jackson, and might want to get that done before turning to Carr's contract. However, the 26-year-old Carr, a second-round draft pick in 2014, believes he should be a priority, especially given his highly successful 2016 season (3,937 yards, 63.3 completion percentage, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions). Carr's value to the team was underscored after he suffered a broken right leg in the Raiders' second-to-last regular season game and the offense struggled in his absence, managing just 161 passing yards in a 27-14 playoff defeat to the Houston Texans. It was Oakland's first postseason appearance since the 2002 season.