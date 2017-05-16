Derek Carr frustrated with pace of contract talks with Raiders

Published: May 16, 2017 at 03:24 PM
Michael Silver

Despite a strong desire by Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr to hammer out a lucrative contract extension before the start of training camp, there has been no significant communication between his agent and the Oakland Raiders within the last several weeks, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Carr, heading into the final year of a rookie contract that will pay him $977,519 in 2017, has been waiting for the Raiders to initiate serious discussions on a new deal since the completion of last month's draft. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, through a team spokesman, declined to comment, citing an unwillingness to discuss ongoing negotiations. Carr's agent, Tim Younger, also had no comment about the negotiations, other than to state that "there is nothing new to report."

However, two sources said Carr, given his previously stated desire to be a "Raider for life," has grown frustrated with the slow pace of discussions and is extremely eager to get the deal done before the start of training camp.

During the annual league meeting in March, McKenzie told CSN Bay Area that "serious talks" on a new deal for Carr would begin after the draft.

The two sides previously discussed parameters on a new deal, which could vault Carr to the top of the quarterback market, ahead of the Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck ($24,594,000 annual average). Carr has elected to be patient over the past several months, allowing the Raiders to work through various other issues, including free agency, owner Mark Davis' quest to move to Las Vegas (approved at the league meeting in March), the signing of former Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch, and the draft.

However, two-and-a-half weeks since the draft's completion, the Raiders have yet to reach out to Carr or his agent -- and the quarterback's patience, sources say, is wearing thin.

The Raiders are also working on an extension for guard Gabe Jackson, and might want to get that done before turning to Carr's contract. However, the 26-year-old Carr, a second-round draft pick in 2014, believes he should be a priority, especially given his highly successful 2016 season (3,937 yards, 63.3 completion percentage, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions). Carr's value to the team was underscored after he suffered a broken right leg in the Raiders' second-to-last regular season game and the offense struggled in his absence, managing just 161 passing yards in a 27-14 playoff defeat to the Houston Texans. It was Oakland's first postseason appearance since the 2002 season.

The Raiders' impending move from Oakland to Las Vegas, which could occur as early as 2018 or as late as 2020, adds a further wrinkle to the negotiations, according to one of the sources. Given that there is no state tax in Nevada -- as opposed to a relatively high state tax rate in California -- Carr hopes to push a significant portion of the guaranteed money he'd receive into the latter portion of the contract.

The Raiders are set to report to training camp in Napa, Calif. in late July. From Carr's perspective, that gives the two sides a month and a half to get the deal done -- and increases the urgency to resume discussions.

